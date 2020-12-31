Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells 465 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,030.55.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APLT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.