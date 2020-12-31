Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 259,592 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,216 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,877,897.60.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 62,261 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $3,021,526.33.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ares Management by 72.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 23.7% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,192 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

