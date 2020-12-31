Insider Selling: Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Insider Sells 20,107 Shares of Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at $757,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CYCN opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.23. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 150,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYCN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

