Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ducommun stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $636.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

