Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $166,348.00 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,100 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $166,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBL opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

