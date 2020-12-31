Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $876,528.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,467,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,287,394.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.