Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CASH stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

