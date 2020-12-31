Insider Selling: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Sells $45,395.61 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of 129.47 and a beta of 1.90. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

