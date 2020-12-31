Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Sells 7,173 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $286,991.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Murray Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Murray Bryan sold 5,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 261.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NETGEAR by 71.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

