Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36.

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04.

On Monday, October 5th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41.

PTON opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion and a PE ratio of -109.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $167.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

