Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $22,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,745. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

