Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $5,146,183.50 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.