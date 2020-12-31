Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells 21,442 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 20,773 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $385,754.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.