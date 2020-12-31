Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.70.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

INSP stock opened at $189.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $417,631.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 93.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

