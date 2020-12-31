Intelligent Trading Foundation Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,126.00 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $19,624.93 and $30,126.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00295924 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.89 or 0.02012631 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

