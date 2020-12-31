Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is impressed with its productivity in 2020 amid COVID-19. Notably, Inter Parfums introduced some brands in its portfolio and made an equity investment in Divabox. Also, management is optimistic about its robust product pipeline for 2021. Although its third-quarter 2020 sales declined year over year, the company saw sequential improvement courtesy of reopening of stores as well as solid online business of the its retail customers. Though management is encouraged by the robust rebound, its 2020 earnings and sales view suggests a year over year decline. Also, Inter Parfums’ performance may be affected by its presence in the international markets, which exposes it to risks like unfavorable currency translations and governmental actions among others.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

