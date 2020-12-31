Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

IPL traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.87. 1,465,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$22.72.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

