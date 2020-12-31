Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,172 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 337,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,527. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

