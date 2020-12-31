Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Kerry J. Mclean Sells 4,093 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $375.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $387.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

