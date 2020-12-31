Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,516 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $375.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.32. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.