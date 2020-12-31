Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.47

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.47 and last traded at $73.41, with a volume of 4432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

