Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 1,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.65% of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV)

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.