Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.31

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and traded as high as $58.85. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 8,406 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,099,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,543,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

