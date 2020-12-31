Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.18 and last traded at $83.55. 101,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,777% from the average session volume of 5,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

