Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,667 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 118,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

