Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) (LON:IVPU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) (LON:IVPU) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08). Approximately 13,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 6,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.06).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.54.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU.L) (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

