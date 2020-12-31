Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.93. Approximately 11,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXSV)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

