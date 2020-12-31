Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/28/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $61.00 to $51.00.

12/22/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00.

12/21/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00.

12/18/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/9/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $50.00.

12/8/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agios incurred wider-than-expected loss in the third quarter while revenues missed estimates too. The company’s leukemia drug Tibsovo has been performing steadily and driving growth. The drug’s approval for the first-line setting is boosting revenues while its label expansion studies are also advancing well. Agios’ progress with its pipeline looks impressive as well. Further, its collaboration agreements look lucrative as it gets regular funds and royalties from sales. However, Agios’ excessive reliance on royalties to develop its pipeline is a constant worry. It is also facing COVID-19 adversities with enrollment in several studies now being delayed. Stiff competition is another concern. Recently, Agios also withdrew the filing for Tibsovo in Europe, which is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/3/2020 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

