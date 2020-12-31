Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fluent (FLNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) recently:

12/23/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

11/6/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

11/2/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 785,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Fluent Inc alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.