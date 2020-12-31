Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 740% compared to the typical daily volume of 660 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.