Investors Purchase High Volume of BGC Partners Put Options (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 107,968 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,450% compared to the average daily volume of 6,965 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in BGC Partners by 44.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

