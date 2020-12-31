Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES) Trading Up 16.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES)’s share price was up 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90). Approximately 291,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 131,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm has a market cap of £197.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.36.

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) Company Profile (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

