IONChain (IONC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,290.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. IONChain has a market capitalization of $359,342.49 and approximately $3,290.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 74.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00559916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00158719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303242 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00082142 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

