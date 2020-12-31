iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.37

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and traded as high as $87.31. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $87.05, with a volume of 22,363,841 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $224,454,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after purchasing an additional 266,394 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

