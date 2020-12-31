iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.94

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.94 and traded as high as $24.13. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,993,686 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

