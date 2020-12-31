Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.50

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 51134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -972.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

