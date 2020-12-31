Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Up 17.8%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares were up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 141,728,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,185% from the average daily volume of 11,029,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

