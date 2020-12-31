Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.61

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 146031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$604.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

In related news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

