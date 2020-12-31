James H. Graass Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $102.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

