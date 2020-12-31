James J. Lerner Sells 35,069 Shares of Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 324.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

