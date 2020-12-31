JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JD.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.69. 478,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,408,089. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

