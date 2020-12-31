Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS JFBC opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

