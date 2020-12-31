Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company's product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land's End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. "

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JRSH. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 32,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,262. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

