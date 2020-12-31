Jim C. Walton Sells 411,355 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 57,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

