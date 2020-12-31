JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

NYSE:APH opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

