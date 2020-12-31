JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $282,000 Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Turning Point Brands worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 197.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 206,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $854.52 million, a P/E ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

