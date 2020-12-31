JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

NYSE:HOME opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $992.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.