JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of The First of Long Island worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.