JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 31,476 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,476 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

AG stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

