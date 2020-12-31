JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

